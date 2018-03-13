Manchester United and Sevilla play for a place in the Champions League quarterfinals when they clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The two sides played to a 0-0 draw in Seville in a defensive struggle in the opening leg, leaving all to play for as the series shifts to Manchester. Jose Mourinho's side will look to become the third Premier League team in the final eight, after Manchester City and Liverpool punched their tickets last week. Tottenham fell short in its quest, losing in heartbreaking fashion to Juventus in their round-of-16 series.

Man United enters with momentum following a 2-1 win over Liverpool over the weekend, while Sevilla slipped up at home to Valencia over the weekend and finds itself in danger of falling out of the European places in La Liga.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

