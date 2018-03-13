Pep Guardiola Praises 'Perfect' David Silva After Match Winning Contribution in Stoke City Win

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola lauded David Silva having netted both goals in the Citizens' 2-0 win over Stoke City in the Premier League on Monday night, describing the Spaniard as 'perfect'.

Speaking to Sky Sports in his post-match interview at the Bet365 Stadium, Guardiola waxed lyrical of his midfield maestro, stating the Spanish international had confounded his doubters that he was more than just a technical footballer.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He said: "He [Silva] controlled the tempo perfect. Normally the people say how his skills, his technical ability and after that he cannot be aggressive a competitor...and he has balls..."

The former Valencia man now in his eighth season in Manchester has had another excellent season in the English top-flight, having scored eight goals and made nine assists this term, despite personal issues off the field in recent months.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

As City close in on the league title - potentially against their arch rivals Manchester United in few a weeks time - Silva has been one of many pivotal cogs in the Citizen machine this campaign.

Up until now, the 32-year-old former World Cup and European Championship winner had more largely been regarded for his superior skill on the ball added to his high level of technical discipline, but a part of Guardiola's high-pressing set-up, Silva has now shown he has the physicality for the Premier League also, which his manager is keen to emphasize.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"In the bad moments always there," said Guardiola. "He controlled the game how have to play quick, have more control. I think the mix with Gundo and Kevin [De Bruyne] they are more and more aggressive, more attacking with runs in behind so that helps us a lot to control the games."

With City out of the FA Cup and their league game postponed, City now head off to Dubai for a warm weather training camp, before reconvening in a fortnight's time away to Everton.

If they pick up full points against the Toffees - providing the Red Devils beat Swansea also - Ciy can then wrap up the title at home to their former noisy neighbours at the Etihad on April 7.