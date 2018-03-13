Tottenham Star Harry Kane to Undergo Scan on Wednesday to Determine the Severity of Ankle Injury

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane will find out the severity of his injury when he undergoes a scan on Wednesday.

Kane was forced off the field of play just after the half an hour mark during Tottenham's Premier League win against Bournemouth on Sunday. The Tottenham man picked up the ankle injury in a challenge with Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and left the Vitality Stadium on crutches with his foot in a protective boot.

As reported by the Mirror, an initial scan was scheduled to take place on Monday, but swelling on Kane's ankle meant that it couldn't go ahead, and a second scan was booked in for Wednesday in the hope that the swelling will have eased.

Harry Kane ankle sprain recovery times:



Grade 1: 1-14 days

Grade 2: 6-8 weeks

Grade 3 (complete tear): 3 months or more



Reminder: the World Cup is in 13 weeks. pic.twitter.com/a3TjjR5YMx — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) March 11, 2018

It has been suggested that the 24-year-old has suffered a similar injury that he has had previously. The striker suffered ankle ligament damage on two occasions last season, keeping him out of action for a total of 10 weeks.

While Tottenham fans will be waiting on news with baited breath, England fans will also be keeping an eye on the scan results this week. With the World Cup just around the corner, it has been suggested that the injury could force the Three Lions striker to miss the competition.

Wouldn’t be a World Cup year if England’s best player didn’t have an injury scare. Wishing @HKane a speedy recovery. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 11, 2018

It wouldn't be the first time that England's 'star player' has suffered an injury setback just before a major competition. Both David Beckham and Wayne Rooney introduced every football fan to the metatarsal bone when they fought back in 2002 and 2006 respectively.





Kane will find out the extent of the injury after his scan on Wednesday and is almost certain to miss Tottenham's FA Cup quarter final tie with Swansea City on Saturday.