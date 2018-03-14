Arsenal Fans Urge Club to Sign Sevilla Star N'Zonzi After Dominant Display Against Man Utd

Sevilla may have worked as a team to surprise the football world by beating Manchester United, but fans are raving about one Los Rojiblancos star in particular.

Steven N'Zonzi played an instrumental role in helping Vincenzo Montella's side book their passage to the last eight of the Champions League and Arsenal supporters have been left lauding his display against their Premier League rivals.

N'Zonzi was reportedly on the Gunners' wishlist in the January transfer window as they appeared to be ready to vie with Everton to bring the ex-Blackburn and Stoke City midfielder back to England's top flight.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

That move never materialised, however, despite the France international seemingly falling out with the club's hierarchy.

Now Arsenal fans want their team to press ahead and lure the 29-year-old to the Emirates after being left highly impressed by N'Zonzi's dominant display in the middle of the park in the 2-1 win over United:

Yo @Arsenal please please go in for Steven N’zonzi. Could be the powerhouse we need!!! @ArsenalFanTV — Will Asenso (@WillAsenso) March 13, 2018

ffs every time I watch Nzonzi he's superb. Would love him at The Arsenal. — Dat Guy V.2 (@Guardiain) March 13, 2018

Nzonzi really looks like a player that would thrive at Arsenal. — MÖ2Ö21 〽️ (@slovenianGooner) March 13, 2018

Arsenal literally need to throw money at Sevilla for Steven N’Zonzi. Guy is unreal. — Danny Ryan (@DannyRyan11) March 13, 2018

Arsenal should buy Steven n zonzi now he is showing his worth #MUNSEV #COYG — lord_kush109 (@lord_kushal) March 13, 2018

N’zonzi looks like the exact player we need at Arsenal... so composed on the ball and is the protection ahead of the defence that we need! — Dan 💜 (@MrInfernusHD) March 13, 2018

(You may also be interested in Stat Highlights Just How Poor Man Utd Were Against Sevilla in Champions League Misery)



A midfield duo of Marouane Fellaini and Nemanja Matic are certainly no pushovers where the Red Devils are concerned, but they failed to get to grips with N'Zonzi all night as the powerhouse midfielder dominated his opposing midfield stars.

And it seems manager Jose Mourinho was left ruing the decision not to start Paul Pogba as Matic's international teammate may have been able to hold the fort and offer up a stronger challenge to N'Zonzi at Old Trafford.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Arsenal are in need of a new centre midfielder who can pull the strings and make tackles and interceptions to try and relieve the pressure on their powder puff defence.

Whether last night's performance convinces Arsene Wenger - or his managerial replacement - to move for N'Zonzi is up for debate, but the all-action player was in his best form last night.

