One place remains up for grabs in the Champions League quarterfinals, and Barcelona and Chelsea will determine which of the two snags it at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Barcelona enters the second leg of their last-16 series with a slight, away goals advantage after Lionel Messi's heroics in the first leg at Stamford Bridge. Willian had given Chelsea control and the lead, but Messi's goal–his first against Chelsea in his career–gave Barcelona a favorable 1-1 scoreline heading into the return contest.

The winner will join Real Madrid, Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Sevilla and Roma in the competition's final eight.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The draw for the quarterfinal round will be held on Friday, with no restrictions placed on which teams can be drawn together.