How to Watch Besiktas vs. Bayern Munich: Champions League Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Besiktas vs. Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, March 14. 

By Dan Gartland
March 14, 2018

Barring a collapse of historic proportions, Bayern Munich will advance to the Champions League quarterfinals after the second leg of its round of 16 tie against Besiktas on Wednesday. 

Bayern cruised to a 5–0 win at home in the first leg on Feb. 20 behind braces from Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller. Kingsley Coman scored the other goal. The Turkish club was forced to play with 10 men for most of the match after Domagoj Vida was shown a red card in the 16th minute for a foul on Lewandowski. 

Besiktas is unbeaten since then, though, with three wins in league play and a 2–2 draw with Fenerbahce in the first leg of the Turkish Cup semifinal. 

Bayern has won its last two games—against Freiburg and Hamburg—by a combined score of 10–0.

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now