Barring a collapse of historic proportions, Bayern Munich will advance to the Champions League quarterfinals after the second leg of its round of 16 tie against Besiktas on Wednesday.

Bayern cruised to a 5–0 win at home in the first leg on Feb. 20 behind braces from Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller. Kingsley Coman scored the other goal. The Turkish club was forced to play with 10 men for most of the match after Domagoj Vida was shown a red card in the 16th minute for a foul on Lewandowski.

Besiktas is unbeaten since then, though, with three wins in league play and a 2–2 draw with Fenerbahce in the first leg of the Turkish Cup semifinal.

Bayern has won its last two games—against Freiburg and Hamburg—by a combined score of 10–0.

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.