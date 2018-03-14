Report Claims Everton Are Preparing Phil Jones Bid If Sam Allardyce Remains in Goodison Hot Seat

Everton are reportedly readying a swoop for Manchester United's Phil Jones - if Sam Allardyce remains their manager next season.

The Blues boss has come under pressure from the Toffees' fanbase since his appointment in late November and there has been talk that Allardyce will be let go in the summer.

However, the Times has claimed that the 63-year-old is already putting transfer plans into place ahead of the close season, and has his eyes firmly set on a move for Red Devils defender Jones.

Allardyce handed Jones his debut with Blackburn Rovers nine years ago and is said to have kept in contact with the centre-back throughout his professional career.



Jones' contract at Old Trafford has just over 12 months left to run and he would be available at a knockdown price if Everton wished to try and prise him away from their north west rivals.

However, Blues fans will be concerned that Jones would not represent value for money and, with a chequered injury record, may not be the best buy for the Merseysiders.

Allardyce won’t be there. And as for Phil Jones he’s an awful defender. Same goes for Smalling. Terrible. — Paul (@PM1tty) March 14, 2018

Jones has been beset by multiple injuries throughout his career with United with knee, shoulder, ankle and hamstring problems all resulting in the 26-year-old featuring just 188 times in eight seasons with the Premier League heavyweights.

Jones has also been in and out of the side under boss Jose Mourinho this term, and hasn't been seen since his dismal showing in the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United on 11th February.

Everton are in need of fresh blood at centre-half but it may be in the club's best interests to look further afield than England international Jones.

Recall Moyes once coveted Phil Jones - that was a good while ago though and #Everton really should move on from signing players not good enough for the top five. Surprised the Smalling link hasn't dropped yet.https://t.co/ZWkPC07OhT — Greg O'Keeffe (@GregOK) March 14, 2018

Both Phil Jagielka and Ashley Williams are in the twilight of their careers, Ramiro Funes Mori is still working his way back to full fitness following a year-long knee injury and Michael Keane has struggled for consistent form during his maiden campaign at Goodison Park.

It may be best for the Blues, then, to try and poach a defender from elsewhere, but none of this will matter if 'Big Sam' is not retained as Everton gaffer passed the season's end.