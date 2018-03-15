Borussia Dortmund Put OGC Nice Boss Lucien Favre Top of Summer Wishlist in Hunt for New Manager

German side Borussia Dortmund are expected to ring the changes again this summer by making a move to try to lure OGC Nice head coach Lucien Favre to the club.

According to French news outlet BFM, current Dortmund manager Peter Stoger is expected to move on in the summer, and BVB have identified Favre as their primary target to take over.

Jean Pierre Rivere le président de Nice confirme l’info @RMCsport #BreakingFoot d’hier. Lucien Favre est toujours dans la short list de Dortmund pour la saison prochaine ! https://t.co/EmODb2VhKe — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) March 14, 2018

Dortmund already made a change earlier in the season when they sacked Peter Bosz, and there are rumours that they have been interested in Favre since last season, when he helped Nice surprisingly qualify for the Champions League.

Mohamed Bouhafsi, a leading pundit at BFM, also sent a tweet on Wednesday which translated into English reads: 'Jean Pierre Rivere the president of Nice confirms the info @RMCsport #BreakingFoot yesterday. Lucien Favre is still in the Dortmund short list for next season!'

Dortmund have had a somewhat disappointing season, with the team sitting in third place in the Bundesliga, a huge 21 points behind leaders Bayern Munich, and also fell at the first hurdle in the Champions League when they finished third in their group behind Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid.

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

They are still involved in the Europa League, however, but will have to qualify the hard way having lost 2-1 at home to FC Salzburg in the first leg.

If they do pursuit Favre, it remains to be seen whether Nice would let him go easily. With another year still on his contract, it is unclear whether the Swiss manager, whose side are currently seventh in the French league, would fancy the move, or whether Dortmund would be willing to pay a compensation fee to Nice.