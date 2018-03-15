Luis Suarez's Incredible Champions League Drought Continues After Failing to Score Against Chelsea

Luis Suarez failed to score against Chelsea in Barcelona's round of 16 tie with the London club, and in the process entered unprecedented territory as his two scoreless outings against the English champions meant he has now gone more than a year without scoring a Champions League goal.

In his last nine Champions League outings, the Uruguayan striker has failed to hit the back of the net completely, last scoring a European goal in Barcelona's famous 6-1 comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in March 2017.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

This means that Juventus have kept Suarez out four times over the past 12 months with Sporting CP, Olympiacos and Chelsea also enjoying some success against the man who has found the back of the net 21 times in La Liga this season.

It, however, is true that the Catalan club have struggled in front of goal in Europe this season, only scoring 13 goals throughout this season's Champions League campaign with Lionel Messi scoring the bulk of the Blaugrana's goals leaving the likes of Lucas Digne and Ivan Rakitic to make up the numbers with a single strike apiece.

Despite not scoring a European goal in the last 12 months, Suarez's impact has proved vital for Barcelona this season with the former Liverpool man notching up three assists in the Champions League so far this season.

Luis Suarez, who currently is La Liga and Barcelona's second top scorer with 21 goals, won't be to bothered about the fact that he hasn't scored a European goal in more than a year as his side's impressive season continued as they knocked Chelsea out of the Champions League on Wednesday with Lionel Messi stealing the show at the Nou Camp.





Suarez and Barcelona will find out who they face in the Champions League quarter final on Friday with arch rivals Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Roma, Juventus, Bayern and fellow Spanish side Sevilla all in the draw.