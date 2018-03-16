Alexis Sanchez has admitted that he already sees himself leaving Manchester United and playing elsewhere, revealing that he has a desire to turn out for Club Universidad de Chile back in his homeland before he retires to fulfill a wish of his late uncle and adoptive father.

Often having left home to travel to Europe at a young age, it is not uncommon for South American players to wish to return home to play. Sergio Aguero has a similar goal of playing for former club Independiente again someday, while Carlos Tevez is now back with Boca Juniors.

Sanchez played for Cobreloa and Colo-Colo earlier in his career, winning two Chilean Primera Division titles with the latter. But 'La U' has his heart because that was the club supported by Jose Delaigue, an uncle who stepped in as a father figure after his biological father abandoned the family. Delaigue sadly died of liver cancer in 2011.

"I think it would be my family's dream," the 29-year-old said to Chilevision in what the broadcaster described as Sanchez's first interview with national media in Chile since 2009.

"My father who is now in heaven was a supporter of La U and I think the truth is that a lot of my family would like me to end up there. My dad was the pillar of the family and sometimes people do things for their family as well," he added.

"I played for Colo Colo and the truth is that it was great and I won a lot of things with them, but I think people are going to understand it because it's a dream my dad had and god willing I am going to fulfill it."

Sanchez has so far struggled to find form since his January move to United from Arsenal and will be hoping to kick start his Old Trafford career against Brighton in the FA Cup quarterfinal this weekend.