France Manager Backs Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba to Find Early Season Form Again

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been tipped to rediscover his best form for the Red Devils by France manager Didier Deschamps.

The 25-year-old started the season on fine form for Manchester United, starting to justify the hefty price that Manchester United paid Juventus to secure his services.

His national team manager has offered his support, per the Mirror, backing Pogba to re-discover his full ability.

Since picking up a red card against Arsenal back in December, the Frenchman has struggled to hit his previous heights.

It has been widely reported that Pogba has fallen out with United boss Jose Mourinho, with the midfielder refusing to talk about his manager in a recent interview.

Pogba's international manager has been more supportive, having selected him for upcoming friendlies against Colombia and Russia.

Deschamps knows what Pogba can do, and defended his star midfielder by explaining that it is natural for any player to have a dip in form.

“In September or October, people were questioning [Antoine] Griezmann, then [Kylian] Mbappe was in a slump, and now he’s at the summit," France manager Deschamps said.

“No player can be at the top of his form for 10 months of the season. Paul is Paul. Perhaps he is having a tougher time, it’s been a while since he had one.

“I know what he can do. Yes, he might be having a more difficult period, but it doesn’t change what I think of him.”

Pogba will have to rediscover his early season form quickly if he is to secure a place on the plane to Russia for this summer's World Cup.