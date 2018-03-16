Nightmare Season Goes From Bad to Worse for Liverpool Goalkeeper After International Woes

Young Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward has seen his nightmare season get even worse as administrative issues have ruled him out of the latest Wales squad.

Last season, Ward played for Huddersfield Town and was David Wagner's first choice all season as the Yorkshire club achieved promotion to the Premier League.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says goalkeeper Danny Ward is out of the China Cup squad because "he’s had administrative problems with his visa. It’s not his fault. It’s out of his hands". — BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) March 15, 2018

However, Ward has not enjoyed such a successful season this term, with no teams submitting any offers for the Welshman throughout the summer or January.

As a result, Ward has remained at Liverpool but has not even been able to get into the first team squad. Despite complaints from Liverpool fans about the poor form of both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet, manager Jurgen Klopp is yet to give Ward his opportunity between the sticks.

The season has got even worse for Ward, who was left out of Ryan Giggs' first Wales squad ahead of their friendly matches in China. The 24-year-old is unable to travel due to difficulties with his passport.

📝 Ryan Giggs has named the squad he will take to Nanning for the 2018 #ChinaCup. #TogetherStronger — FA Wales (@FAWales) March 15, 2018

"There’s been administrative problems with the passport and his visa," Giggs explained, per the Liverpool Echo. “It’s been a bit tricky getting the players together so that’s why we named a big squad. It’s not his fault, it’s out of his hands.”

Despite Ward missing out on a place in the Welsh squad, fellow Liverpool team mate Ben Woodburn earned a call-up to the side.

"He’s such an exciting talent I want to see him and see what he can do," explained Giggs. "I’ve seen it from afar in the games he’s figured in and he’s a tremendous talent, someone I’d like to go and watch. He deserves to be in the full squad and I can’t wait to see him.”