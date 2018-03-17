USA, Mexico & Canada Submit Joint Bid to Host 2026 World Cup to Rival Moroccan Effort

The United States have formally submitted a joint bid with Mexico and Canada to host the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

A host nation - or nations if this bid is accepted - will be selected on June 13, with FIFA's technical task force also set to assess a bid from Morocco.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed that the governing body would be looking over both bids thoroughly before a vote is taken in three months time.

"We have two bids in play, one is a joint bid involving Canada, United States and Mexico, one is Morocco," Infantino said after the deadline for submitting a bid had passed, quoted by ESPN.





"Today, these two bids were presented and they will be looked at thoroughly by a technical task force. We will evaluate the two bids. We will visit the venues and then decide if the two bids live up to the minimum requirements. If they are, the decision will be taken to congress."

The United States men's national soccer team - commonly referred to as USMNT - will be hopeful that their country's bid to host the competition will be a success after their failure to qualify for the tournament in Russia this summer.

The newly elected president of football in the United States, Carlos Cordeiro, took to social media to boast about the facilities that will be available for the world's biggest and best players if their bid is a success.





"The United Bid of Canada, Mexico and the USA to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been submitted," Cordeiro wrote on Twitter. "Our message to the world: with 23 world-class stadiums and 150 training sites already built and operating, we are ready to host!"