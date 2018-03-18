Super-Agent Mino Raiola 'Sounding Out Buyers' for Out of Favour Man Utd Star Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba's notorious agent, Mino Raiola, is "sounding out potential buyers" for the Manchester United midfielder, the Mirror have reported.

The Frenchman has come under increasing criticism for his performances in recent weeks and has seen his place in the side taken on a number of occasions by youngster Scott McTominay.

Pogba has started only 18 of United's 30 Premier League games this season after arriving at the club for a then-world record £89m in 2016.

And Raiola is now believed to be informing other clubs of his client's potential availability ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly angered by Raiola's stance, although he is aware that the Italian-born Dutchman has a significant influence over his squad.

Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Sergio Romero are included amongst his list of clients.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Pogba has, however, told his friends that he intends to stay at United for the foreseeable future.

There is still a good working relationship between he and Mourinho, despite recent disagreements, with the manager supposedly planning to spend big again this summer to challenge for honours next season.

Raiola is also said to be attempting to secure a new contract for Pogba, who currently earns around £150,000 a week less than new arrival Alexis Sanchez.

SALAH HAS MORE GOALS IN ONE GAME THAN POGBA HAS ALL SEASON LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO — HMF💜 (@HeavyMetalFooty) March 17, 2018

Pogba was again left out as United progressed into the semi finals of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday.





"It's just the team that I think is the best team to try to win the match," Mourinho said after the victory.

"We don't have a match in two days or a reason to think about another match. This is the only match to think about and I'm playing the players that I believe deserve to play."