Luke Shaw Expected to Leave Man Utd After Teammates Side With Defender on 'Bullying' Mourinho

Manchester United star Luke Shaw is expected to leave the club this summer after being the subject of yet another barrage of stinging criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.

Shaw was taken off at half time in United's FA Cup quarter final win over Brighton on Saturday, with his manager singling him out for criticism after the game despite the hosts cruising through to the last four with a 2-0 win.

Feel bad for Luke Shaw after last night, looks like his Manchester United career is over, unfortunately. He played well in the first half for me, but José Mourinho said he was poor. Regardless, we weren’t going to see the best of him as his confidence has been destroyed. — Adam (@UnitedAdz) March 18, 2018

BBC Sport report that the former Southampton youngster is now expected to leave Old Trafford this summer after the latest development in what has become a strained relationship between himself and Mourinho, while the Telegraph report that Shaw's teammates are on his side in the matter - some even believing their manager's behaviour to be tantamount to bullying.

Mourinho hit out at a 'lack of personality' from his players after the match, but said of his full backs: "At least Antonio defensively was capable of good positioning. Luke, in the first half, every time they came in his corridor, the cross came in and a dangerous situation was coming. I was not happy with his performance."

NEW: 16 Conclusions on the FA Cup quarter-finals. Starts with Luke Shaw... https://t.co/KOtwve8hka pic.twitter.com/bhmm5hXxYW — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) March 18, 2018

He continued: "When I spend two days working on the training pitch and attacking players are hiding and not wanting the ball between the lines I have to feel frustrated. We didn’t play the way I wanted to play, I didn’t have the reaction from all of them. I had the reaction from some of them.





"When you have a team of 11 and not even a minimum of six who are playing well or want to play.

BREAKING; After subbing him at half-time last night, we're hearing reports that Jose Mourinho is currently pushing Luke Shaw's head into a toilet, and shouting "I will break you!" each time he flushes. More to follow. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 18, 2018

"When I spend 2 days working on fast build up and I see attacking players hiding behind defenders, I have to feel frustrated."