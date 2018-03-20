On-Loan West Ham Midfielder Joao Mario Declares: 'Inter Are Part of My Past'

Joao Mario has called his parent club Internazionale 'part of my past' despite only being out on loan at West Ham.

Inter bought the Portuguese midfielder following his triumph at the European Championships in 2016. However, the 25-year-old struggled to fit in at the Serie A side, before his move to east London in January.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Although the midfielder is only on loan at West Ham, he has clearly decided that his time at Inter is over. Reports claim that the Hammers have a €40m option to make his move permanent at the end of the season, while the player himself seems determined to move on from Italy.





“I’m in a new league and I’m trying to adapt quickly," the Portuguese international told reporters (via Football Italia).





“I’m happy with my new adventure and I hope to finish the season well. Inter are part of my past now. I could have played more, but football is about that too. Now I’m happy and that’s what matters most.”

Despite featuring in every fixture for the London side since his arrival, the midfielder's future remains somewhat uncertain. Inter are reportedly keen to sell the 25-year-old in the summer, while one report suggests Roma may be his next port of call, with a swap deal involving Kevin Strootman in the works.