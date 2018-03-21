Real Madrid Prospect Linked With Italy Switch Despite Interest From Premier League Giants

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos could be set to leave the Santiago Bernabéu just 12 months after moving to the Spanish capital, according to reports in Italy and Spain.

The former Real Betis youth player joined Los Blancos in a bargain £15m move last summer, snubbing interest from a number of clubs across Europe.

However, Ceballos has found game time hard to come by in Madrid and has made just nine league appearances this season, but he has impressively scored two La Liga goals during that time, both of which came back in September against Deportivo Alavés.

Unsurprisingly the 21-year-old is being linked with a move away from Spain and Ceballos has potential suitors in the Premier League, with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool still interested in signing the midfielder.

However, recent reports suggest that Ceballos could complete a move to Italy to join either AC Milan or Juventus, although Mundo Deportivo assert that Los Blancos don't want to sell the midfielder this summer.

It has been suggested that a €40m offer could be enough to tempt Real Madrid into a deal, while there is talk that a two-year loan away from the Bernabéu, that would include a purchase option for Ceballos' new team as well as a counter option for the Spanish giants, is also on the cards.





Los Blancos have already had transfer dealings with both Italian sides in recent years. The likes of Ronaldo and Kaká have moved between Milan and Madrid since the turn of the centuray, while former academy striker Álvaro Morata had a pre-Chelsea loan move in Turin .