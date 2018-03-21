Usain Bolt said in an Italian TV interview Wednesday that his trial with Borussia Dortmund will begin Thursday.

The eight-time Olympic gold-medalist announced in January that he would get some work with the German club to test his skills and see if he has what it takes on the pitch to play at a high professional level. He says his goal is to play on Manchester United.

In the interview on Wednesday the 31-year-old Jamaican said he likes to play on the left side of the pitch so he use his speed "more freely."

Bolt also linked up with legend Diego Maradona on Wednesday ahead of a charity match they both were a part of. He will also take part in the Soccer Aid charity match on June 10 in Old Trafford and on Tuesday Bolt posted a video of himself training in case people wanted a chance to see his skills.

In addition to trying from the track to the pitch, Bolt has also made a jump to the kitchen, and has released his own signature hot sauce in Australia this month.