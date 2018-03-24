Arsenal Duo Facing Fitness Battles After Injury Setbacks on International Duty

By 90Min
March 24, 2018

Arsenal stars Jack Wilshere and Laurent Koscielny could be facing an uphill battle to return in time for the Gunners match against Stoke City next week after being hit with injury setbacks whilst on international duty, according to football.london.

Wilshere is understood to have a problem in his knee which kept him out of action for England as the Three Lions secured a 1-0 victory over Holland at the Amsterdam Arena.

The midfielder is all too familiar with having spells on the sidelines but Wilshere has been able to put a consistent run of games together this season and has proved to be one of Arsenal's most important plays throughout the campaign.

As far as the fitness of Koscielny is concerned, the Frenchman was left out of Didier Deschamps' squad that lost to Colombia on Friday and he could also miss their game against Russia on Tuesday.

Koscielny limped off for Arsenal in their 3-1 victory over AC Milan prior to the international break and Arsène Wenger confirmed at the time that the defender's back had cramped up after a challenge earlier in the match.

Both players will be desperate to return to fitness in time for Stoke's visit to the Emirates on April 1. The Gunners could also be boosted by the return of Alexandre Lacazette as the French striker continues his recovery after undergoing surgery following the Carabao Cup final.

