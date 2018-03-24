Tammy Abraham Targeting World Cup Selection to Prove His Worth to Chelsea Amid Blues' Striker Crisis

Swansea loan star Tammy Abraham has insisted he could be the solution to Chelsea's striking dilemma and has targeted earning a World Cup place with England to prove his credentials to lead the Blues' line next season.

The 20-year-old - who has made just two substitute appearances for Chelsea in his career to date - is hoping to convince Gareth Southgate to take him to Russia in the final months of the season in order to convince his parent club that he is worth the gamble.

Chris Brunskill/GettyImages

The Blues have failed to replicate the attacking threat of last season's leading striker Diego Costa, as Olivier Giroud - who joined the club in January - has hit the back of the net on one occasion, whilst simmer addition Alvaro Morata has yet to open his league account since the turn of the year.

"If I got into the World Cup squad I would be knocking on the door at Chelsea," Abraham told ESPN. "I have to finish [the season] strong, look to the World Cup squad this summer and then focus on Chelsea. My aim is to go back and do well with Chelsea.

Tammy Abraham has got a huge future in this sport — Chepe (@ainsniles) March 13, 2018

"I like to believe Chelsea is where I will go through and do well. I have been there since I was six years old. My dream is to break into the first team."

However, Abraham has failed to score in the Premier League for Swansea since October after battling injury and as he is currently with the England Under-21s, Abraham knows he has a lot to prove to return to the senior set-up in time for the summer tournament.

He added: "For me, it shows I have to keep doing it at my club, Swansea. It has been a tough spell and I didn't really expect, with such big competition, to get straight back into the England team.

"I just have to do my best and get another chance. Look at the top strikers like Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero. They are ruthless and every time they get a shot people think they are going to score.

"That is what I have to put into my game. It won't just fall for me, I have to make it happen. I have learned you have to step it up. I am learning through tough times at a very young age."





