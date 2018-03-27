Colombia and Australia meet Tuesday at Fulham’s Craven Cottage in tune-up friendly for the World Cup.

Colombia played France in Paris on Friday and came back from down 2–0 to win 3–2. Luis Muriel, Falcao and Juan Fernando Quintero had the Colombia goals.

Australia lost 4–1 to Norway in Oslo on Friday. The Socceroos scored first but surrendered four unanswered to the home side, including a hat trick for Ola Kamara.

“Obviously we’re a little bit disappointed in the result and we didn’t really turn out the way we would have liked it,” Aussie striker Tomi Juric told Fox Sports Australia. “Definitely not the start we wanted, but there’s a lot of things we can look forward to, a lot of things we can improve on and I think that’s the main factor we need to take into this next game.”

