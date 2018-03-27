World Cup favorites Spain and Argentina meet in an anticipated friendly at Atletico Madrid's Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi is an injury doubt, which could put a damper on the matchup between sides who expect to be contending for the trophy in Russia this summer. Messi missed Argentina's 2-0 win over Italy on Friday.

Spain, meanwhile, played Germany to a 1-1 draw on Friday and is hoping for another positive result to build momentum toward the World Cup, where it will be hoping to win its second title in the last three tournaments.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream the match live via the WatchESPN app.