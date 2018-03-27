Neither the U.S. men's national team nor Paraguay qualified for the 2018 World Cup, but they're continuing preparations to move forward and into the future, and they meet for a friendly at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, Tuesday night (7:30 p.m. ET; FS1, UniMas).

A young, new-look U.S. team debuts the nation's new kits, while a number of players seek their senior national team debuts. Among them are Tim Weah, the PSG winger whose father was former great (and current Liberia president) George Weah, and Andrija Novakovich, who is in goal-scoring form for Dutch club Telstar.

Christian Pulisic was left behind with Dortmund facing a crucial stretch, but Tyler Adams, Cristian Roldan and Kenny Saief are among those available to interim manager Dave Sarachan in the midfield.

The last time the two nations played was in the Copa America Centenario group stage, with the USA winning 1-0 on a Clint Dempsey goal to advance to the knockout rounds.

The U.S. controlled the possession in the opening few minutes, but Paraguay nearly struck first on the counter. It came through Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron, who took on Matt Miazga 1-v-1 only to have his 20-yard attempt blocked by the on-loan Chelsea center back in the fifth minute.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Cue the lights in Cary. Introducing your 🇺🇸 starting XI for #USAvPAR.



And here are the rosters for both nations:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Alex Bono (Toronto FC), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC)

DEFENDERS: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Ipswich Town), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Miazga (Vitesse), Shaq Moore (Levante), Erik Palmer-Brown (Kortrijk), Antonee Robinson (Bolton Wanderers), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United)

MIDFIELDERS: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Kekuta Manneh (Pachuca), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Darlington Nagbe (Atlanta United FC), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain)

FORWARDS: Andrija Novakovich (Telstar), Rubio Rubin (Club Tijuana), Bobby Wood (Hamburg)

Paraguay

GOALKEEPERS: Roberto Fernandez (Botafogo), Alfredo Aguilar (Olimpia)

DEFENDERS: Junior Alonso (Lille), Fabian Balbuena (Corinthians), Luis de la Cruz (Guarani), Gustavo Gomez (AC Milan), Juan Patiño (Olimpia), Bruno Valdez (Club America)

MIDFIELDERS: Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United FC), Nestor Camacho (Olimpia), Cecilio Dominguez (Club America), Derlis Gonzalez (Dinamo Kiev), Richard Ortiz (Olimpia), Hernan Perez (Deportivo Alaves), Cristian Riveros (Libertad), Juan Rodrigo Rojas (Cerro Porteño), Oscar Romero (Shanghai Shenhua), Richard Sanchez (Olimpia)

FORWARDS: Roberto Ovelar (Millonarios), Angel Romero (Corinthians), Federico Santander (FC Copenhagen)