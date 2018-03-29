Crystal Palace Striker Suffers Another Injury Setback Ahead of Crunch Liverpool Clash

By 90Min
March 29, 2018

Crystal Palace have been hit with a fresh injury blow in the form of one of their strikers breaking down on the training ground.

Connor Wickham, who had been on the road to recovery, suffered a groin injury whilst being put through the paces on Thursday.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The forward played 45 minutes for Palace's Under-23 squad on Tuesday, scoring once, and was hoping to be in contention for selection with a massive game against Liverpool approaching. But his return to action looks like it will be delayed further now that he's been hit with a groin injury.

Wickham hasn't featured for the Eagles since 2016 after suffering a cruciate ligament injury. He picked up a calf problem earlier this year and had been working hard towards making a comeback.

Palace could also be without Wilfried Zaha on Saturday, with the winger facing a late fitness test ahead of the Reds clash.

"Zaha hasn’t been training to any great extent as we’re nursing his knee," Hodgson confirmed on Thursday, via BBC Sport. "We hope the knee will be ok, but we’ve had to be cautious after he played against Huddersfield Town, as he came back much earlier than expected from injury."

