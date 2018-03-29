Pep Guardiola has been slammed for 'overestimating himself' and not paying attention to medical professionals' opinions over his star men.

The Manchester City boss has been attacked in the media again by former Bayern Munich doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wolfhardt, who was quoted by German news outlet ZDF over the ex-Bayern boss' football approach.

Muller-Wolfhardt was relieved of his duties at the Allianz Arena during Guardiola's three-year reign in Bavaria, and still resents the Spaniard from ousting him from his long held position with the Bundesliga giants.

Indeed, the medical practitioner has hit out at Guardiola and claimed that he doesn't take into account just how hard he works his players with his consistently high pressing game.

Muller-Wolfhardt also stated that he didn't think Guardiola had the ego to be able to agree that anyone in another department could have a better understanding of certain things than himself, and that was the reason why the former was sacked during his Bayern days.

He said: “He completely neglected the medical profession. It was not about recovery of the players, but only freedom from pain. It was not about the healing of injuries, it was completely against my philosophy.

“He underestimated me and wanted to make me a commander. He overestimated himself and thinks he knows better than anybody, but I was too big for him. I had a wonderful status at the club.

“He could not bear that I was the same as him, so I had to be trimmed and he used every opportunity to dupe me.”

Continuing his verbal attack on the ex-Barcelona manager, Muller-Wolfhardt alleged that Guardiola feared being seen as a failure and, as such, would refuse to take any time off to recharge his own batteries.

He added: "I think Pep Guardiola is a person with a weak self-confidence who does everything to hide that from other people. Because of that he seems to live in a constant fear. Not so much of defeats but of the loss of power and authority.”