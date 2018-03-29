West Ham Star Faces Backlash From Hammers Fans After Latest Bizarre Social Media Escapade

West Ham United defender Patrice Evra has incurred the wrath of the Hammers faithful, after posting yet another video of himself larking around ahead of their pivotal Premier League clash against Southampton this weekend.

The former France international - now notorious for his weekly Instagram video posts - uploaded a video of himself darting around the streets of London in a taxi, as he sang songs and offered up some 'positive energy' to his 3.9m followers.

Given the Hammers' struggles both on and off the field this season, Evra's antics at such an important stage of the season have been met with a less than impressed reaction from fans of the east London club, who appear to believe that the left back should be focussing on his football rather than clowning around:

Do it by winning matches rather than mucking around — David (@dboy2107) March 28, 2018

Haven't won a game since his been here. You know what to do with your positivity mate — Brandon Dowsett (@Brandon_Dowsett) March 28, 2018

nearly as funny as his defending — Nick Deacon (@Nick__Deacon) March 28, 2018

Rather we had signed a footballer rather than a comedian to be honest! — Ian Tilbury (@Tillroll78) March 28, 2018

Being in a relegation battle is not a laughing matter — mark speller (@supersonic_mark) March 28, 2018

Well that was worth the 500k in wages hes been paid since joining. Im so embarrassed of my club right now — laul (@hammerstone81) March 28, 2018

David Moyes' side currently sit 17th in the Premier League table, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

With tricky matches against the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal still to come, the Hammers will need to dramatically improve their form if they are to stand any chance of remaining in the top tier of English league football.

In other news, West Ham are set to let fan favourite James Collins leave the club at the end of the season, with reports claiming the club has no plans to offer the veteran defender a new contract.

The 35-year-old is believed to have been given no assurances over his future at the club, who appear to be planning for the future in their reluctance to extend Collins' stay.