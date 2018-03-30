Man Utd Star Jesse Lingard Hopeful Red Devils Youngsters Could Emulate Club's Famed Class of '92

Manchester United ace Jesse Lingard has said that the club's current crop of first-team youngsters could emulate the iconic class of '92 who brought the club much success under Sir Alex Ferguson in the past.

Lingard is hoping to follow in the footsteps of David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and the Nevilles, who all came up through the ranks together to produce one of football's finest ever partnerships, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a Champions League trophy during one of the club's brightest eras.

"It's all about making new history but you see the team with Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Gary Neville etc and you see what they achieved and it is only right that the likes of me, Marcus and Paul try and emulate that and win trophies,” the 25-year-old said to BBC's Football Focus (H/T the Mirror).





"They came through the ranks together, but my youth team went their separate ways so to have another home lad like Marcus in the team and with Paul having been here since 16, we just want to try and emulate what they did."

A lot has changed in four years for Jesse Lingard!#MUFC pic.twitter.com/A4As4PnBi8 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 30, 2018

Lingard also recently scored his first international goal for England, winning a friendly for the Three Lions against the Netherlands last Friday - and he insisted he'll work even harder after making his mark.

"I've had to work hard to get in the starting line-up for England,” he declared.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

“Now all I can do is carry on, work harder and see where it gets me. Playing for England is always a big honour anyway and to score my first goal was amazing. It is a massive moment in my career.

"We have a lot of games to go for United and that's the most important thing at the moment. I have to do my job here and then see what happens [with England]."