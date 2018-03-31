Wilfried Zaha Becomes This Season's Most Prolific Penalty Winner During Liverpool Clash

Wilfried Zaha has become this season's most prolific penalty winner after winning a penalty that put his side 1-0 up in their clash with Liverpool this afternoon.

Palace sit dangerously close to the relegation places and the trickery of the Ivorian winger could prove pivotal in the club's survival, although his side did go down 2-1 to the Reds.

He has now won four penalties for the Eagles this season, a number which only Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Raheem Sterling can match.

4 - No player has won more Premier League penalties this season than Wilfried Zaha (4, level with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Raheem Sterling). Targeted. #CRYLIV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 31, 2018

The 25-year-old won yet another penalty in the 13th minute of Palace's game with Liverpool which Milivojevic duly converted, and every goal is crucial at this stage of the season. Zaha has come under scrutiny for going down too easy in the box this season, but has not been punished for diving at any point.

During the club's 0-0 draw with Premier League leaders Manchester City, Zaha was accused of diving following a Raheem Sterling challenge to win a late penalty. However, he escaped any further action from the FA.

Palace fans will hope Zaha can keep up his reputation of drawing fouls to win penalties, in order to help them in their fight for survival.