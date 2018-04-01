With hopes of a top-four finish dwindling, Arsenal plays host to Stoke City on Sunday in Premier League action.

Arsenal’s last game before the international break was a 3–1 win at home over AC Milan in the Europa League round of 16. Gunners midfielder Jack Wilshere was not called up to the England national team during the break due to a knee injury but is expected to return to action against Stoke on Sunday. Striker Alexandre Lacazette is also a candidate to see his first appearance since February 10.

Stoke, meanwhile, is hoping to avoid relegation. The Potters are 19th in the league with 27 points, four points from safety. They’ll be without Charlie Adam, who begins a three-match ban for a studs-up tackle on Wayne Rooney, as well as the injured Eric Choupo-Moting.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch on NBC Sports Live.