Young Germany International Max Meyer Reportedly 'Open' to Summer Move to Arsenal

Schalke midfielder Max Meyer is open to making a summer move to Arsenal, with Arsene Wenger reportedly a big fan of the German.

According to Bild, the Frenchman, in consultation with head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, has placed Meyer on his wishlist as a priority signing for this summer after impressing in a deep lying midfield role with the Bundesliga outfit.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Tantalisingly, Meyer is actually out of contract at the end of the current season, meaning the Gunners could grab themselves a coup for absolutely nothing if they can convince the player a move to the Emirates would be worth it.

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel expects the player to depart, and told reporters: "At the moment we can and must expect that Max leaves the club in the summer. Everything suggests that. At the moment there is no offer from us and no wish from Max to have a conversation again."

Meyer is still open to a move to Arsenal despite the fact that the club appear to have slipped behind their Premier League rivals in recent times and the speculation surrounding Wenger's future.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Should the 22-year-old move to the Emirates, it's likely a player of his quality would be thrown straight into the starting XI since Granit Xhaka has failed to convince in a holding midfield role.

Arsenal also have reservations over long term injury absentee Santi Cazorla, who continues to struggle in his attempt to return to fitness, meaning a move to get Meyer on a free could make a lot of sense.

