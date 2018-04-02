The 7 Most Explosive Players in the Premier League This Weekend

The Premier League roared back to life this weekend after pausing for the international break, as March became and April and winter well and truly became spring.

Now, more than ever, every goal, every tackle, every inch is increasingly crucial and teams are looking to individuals to make the key differences that will determine whether the season is a success or failure.

These were the seven most explosive players in action this weekend...

Kiko Femenia

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Watford right-back Kiko Femenia has not long returned from a spell out with a hamstring injury, but he was on fire this weekend as the Hornets looked to have sewn up a deserved win over Bournemouth until a stoppage time equaliser from the Cherries.

Femenia opened the scoring after just 13 minutes when a deflection carried his effort into the goal and was a constant threat up and down the right flank.

Ashley Barnes

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Ashley Barnes has never been in such good form as he inspired Burnley to another win in what is set to be the club's best season in 44 years, marking this weekend with a spectacular goal as he pulled off an overhead kick against West Brom.

His explosive run of goalscoring form is continuing as Saturday was the fourth consecutive Premier League game in which he has found the net.

Leroy Sane

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Manchester City are now just one win away from being crowned Premier League champions, thanks in part to the role that Leroy Sane played in the 3-1 win over Everton at the weekend.

The young German's explosive pace and movement can be impossible for defenders to cope with at times and it took just four minutes for him to break the deadlock with a perfect volley. There are few, if any, better young players in Europe right now.

Dele Alli

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Dele Alli's perfectly timed darting run through the Chelsea defence was the moment that Tottenham went ahead during Sunday's huge clash at Stamford Bridge. From there, he expertly picked the ball out of the sky and finished in one fluid motion. A goal out of seemingly nothing.

His second of the day was less explosive but equally important, effectively putting Spurs out of sight at 3-1, and securing a first away victory against Chelsea since 1990.

Marko Arnautovic

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Marko Arnautovic could easily have wilted under the pressure as West Ham hosted fellow strugglers Southampton at the London Stadium on Saturday, the team's first home game since a toxic atmosphere resulted in a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Burnley last month.

But the Austrian stood up to be counted in explosive fashion, playing like a man possessed against former manager Mark Hughes and scoring twice to put a welcome bit of breathing room between the Hammers and the relegation zone.

Christian Eriksen

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Christian Eriksen is fast becoming one of the very best players in the Premier League and was at the heart of everything that was good about Tottenham against Chelsea on Sunday.

Beyond his explosive piledriver that reduced Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero to a limp figure falling to his knees, the Dane was pulling the strings for Spurs in a way that opposing players simply couldn't contain him.

Jesse Lingard

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Home-grown Manchester United hero Jesse Lingard kicked on from scoring his first England goal during the March international break to running the show at Old Trafford on Saturday as his team breezed past Swansea to firmly keep hold of second place.

Lingard had a major hand in Romelu Lukaku opening the scoring and was later responsible for playing Alexis Sanchez through for the Chilean to score his first goal in nearly two months.

This article is brought to you by Rampage, in cinemas this April.

Watch the trailer below: