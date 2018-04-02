Jermain Defoe Claims He Would 'Win the World Cup' for England Given a Chance This Summer

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe has claimed he could win the World Cup for England in Russia this summer if he is given the opportunity, such is his confidence in his own ability as a seasoned poacher to take chances as they arise.





Defoe netted a stoppage time equaliser for the Cherries against Watford at the weekend by staying cool under pressure as the ball dropped over his shoulder in the penalty area.

The 35-year-old has only played twice for his country since 2013, but after scoring the goal against Slovenia that put a stumbling England into the knockout rounds of the 2010 World Cup, he has shown that he can do it on the biggest international stage.

"I would come on and win the World Cup, it's as simple as that," an ambitious and driven Defoe is quoted as saying by FourFourTwo.

"You come on for one minute, two minutes, and if there's a chance you score. At a tournament, it is not just about the players who start, it's about the squad. It has been a stop-start season for me but I can't sulk," he added.

"I know there are still a lot more goals in me. I came [to Bournemouth in the summer] as an England player. I worked so hard to get back in that squad.

"I have missed the last three squads because I am not playing. I spoke to the manager a few months ago and it's as simple as that - you have got to be playing and scoring goals.

"I understand I have got to be playing. You can't just assume you are going to get in the squad because of what you have done over the years."

Defoe made his senior England debut way back in 2004, shortly after joining Tottenham from first club West Ham. He didn't make it to a tournament until 2010, but was also called up for Euro 2012 and has scored 20 times in 57 appearances in total.