Liverpool's Sadio Mane Hails 'Great' Mohamed Salah & Discusses Booking Against Palace

Liverpool midfielder Sadio Mane has addressed the controversy surrounding himself following the Reds' clash with Crystal Palace last weekend, while also speaking of teammate Mohamed Salah's impressive first season with the Merseyside club.

Salah scored the winner as Liverpool came from behind at Selhurst Park on Saturday. The forward's 37th goal of the season helped Liverpool in their quest to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

The Egyptian forward has taken the league by storm since his arrival in the summer, and he is producing the most prolific season for a Liverpool player since Ian Rush racked up a tally of 40 goals for the Reds in 1986-87, over 30 years ago.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday, Mane said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo: "Mo can make the difference in tight games. He’s a great player and he helps us to win games. He showed his quality. Everybody is happy to have Mo in the team.

“We are going to help him to score even more goals for us. We want to give him more assists. City is a very big game but everything is possible. We play at Anfield. We’re going to do our best."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Mane will be hoping to have less drama surrounding himself on Wednesday night, after an eventful game at Selhurst Park.

The 25-year-old left Crystal Palace fans furious, as the home side were convinced that the midfielder should have been dismissed after deliberately handling the ball following a challenge from the Eagles' Andros Townsend.

Mane went down just outside the visitor's box, and positive that he had been fouled, picked up the ball to stop the game. Having already been shown a yellow card early on for simulation in the Palace penalty box, many believed the Liverpool star should've seen red for a second bookable offence.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, Mane, who scored the equaliser soon after half-time, insists he was innocent in both circumstances.

“Honestly, I was thinking he was going to give a penalty. He didn’t give it but I was not focused on that because it’s part of what can happen. I could have been lucky but it’s part of football. I was doing my best and in the end I scored a goal,” said the Senegal international.

“I was not worried (about the handball). I was surprised he didn’t give the foul but in my mind it was not a red card or something because I was sure that this was a foul.

“We got our reward in the end and we deserved to win. It’s a big step towards the top four. We are going to take it game by game.”