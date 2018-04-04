Liverpool and Manchester City have produced two of the Premier League's most entertaining matches this season, and they clash on the European stage in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals at Anfield on Wednesday.

Man City is running away with the Premier League title, and can clinch it as soon as Saturday, but it has European trophy aspirations as well and it runs into a side that delivered its only league loss thus far. Liverpool won 4-3 in January to end Man City's run at becoming 'Invincible,' which followed a 5-0 thrashing Man City dealt the Reds in a September match influenced by a Sadio Mane red card.

Both feature enviable firepower, with Liverpool's trio of Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino being countered by the likes of Man City's Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane. If past evidence is any indicator, this series is bound to dazzle.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

City XI | Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sane, Jesus



City XI | Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sane, Jesus

Subs | Bravo, Danilo, Stones, Sterling, Delph, Bernardo, Zinchenko

The second leg of the series takes place at the Etihad in Manchester on Tuesday, April 10.