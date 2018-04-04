Manchester City travels to Anfield to face Liverpool on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Liverpool enter Wednesday after defeating Porto 5-0 on aggregate over two legs in the round of 16. Mohamed Salah, the Premier League's top goal scorer, will look to continue his excellent form alongside Sadio Mané, who secured a hat trick in the first leg against Porto.

Manchester City dominated FC Basel 5-2 on aggregate in the round of 16 behind goals from Ilkay Gündogan, Bernardo Silva and Sergio Agüero. Pep Guardiola's side will look to continue their domestic success in the Champions League.

The two sides split their meetings in the Premier League this season, with Man City beating a 10-man Liverpool 5-0 in September, while Liverpool dealt Man City its first loss of the league season with in a 4-3 thriller in January.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 pm. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

​Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.