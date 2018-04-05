Arsenal Ace Cites Jose Mourinho's Playing Style As Reason for Man Utd Departure in January

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has revealed that he opted to join Arsenal from Manchester United as he 'missed playing offensively' during his ill-fated Old Trafford stay.

In what can only be assumed as shade being thrown in Jose Mourinho's direction, Mkhitaryan told FourFourTwo magazine that he was eager to swap Manchester for London in an effort to play vibrant, attacking football once more.

The Armenia international moved to the Emirates stadium in the January transfer window as part of the swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move to the north west of England.

Mkhitaryan failed to bag a goal and an assist in his final 13 outings in United's colours as a breakdown in relationship with Mourinho and loss of form saw him lose his way with the Red Devils.

Since moving to north London, however, the 29-year-old has weighed in with two goals and six assists in 11 appearances, and Mkhitaryan puts that down to the tactics that Arsene Wenger employs within his Gunners side.

Mkhitaryan said: "When I heard I could swap Man United for Arsenal, I said, ‘Yes, I want to do that’, I didn’t think twice. It’s important for me to play in an offensive team. I couldn’t have imagined a better start. I'd missed playing offensively.

"I joined Arsenal because Wenger wanted me, not because he wanted to replace Sanchez. We are different players and characters, with different abilities and skills, so I'll try my best to do everything for the club."

The ex-Borussia Dortmund star is said to have come to verbal blows with Mourinho during a post-match assessment meeting after the Portuguese boss criticised the manner of his work ethic in the game against Brighton earlier this season.

That falling out led to Mkhitaryan only featuring four more times for United this season before Arsenal came calling for his services three months ago and, coupled with the arrival of former Dortmund teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan has recaptured the form that enticed United to part with cash for him.

