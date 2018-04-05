Jürgen Klopp Warns 'Nothing Is Decided Yet' Despite Liverpool Taking 3-Goal Lead to Etihad Stadium

A booming Anfield witnessed a dream performance from Liverpool on Wednesday night, as the Reds drew first blood in their Champions League quarter final first leg tie against Manchester City, running out 3-0 winners.

However, whilst the streets of Liverpool will be filled with rejoicing fans, Jürgen Klopp was quick to warned against getting carried away and insisted his team will have to 'work like hell' in the second leg to assure a place in the tournament's last four.

As quoted after the game by the club's official website, the German expressed his pride in his side's triumphant attacking display.

"In the first half we were very active in all parts of the game, perfect in the spaces and very lively in closing the gaps," he said. "We used that really well and scored three fantastic goals."

The manager also commended the performance of Liverpool's back four, claiming: "we defended with no shots on target, very deep and concentrated."

"In the second half we didn't play football, that doesn't make sense."



While evidently pleased with the Reds' exhilarating performance, Klopp was keen not to overstate the triumph of his team until after next Tuesday's leg at the Etihad.

"Now we are 3-0 up, that’s better than being 3-0 down, 100 per cent. But it’s not a decision. Everybody knows that," he added. "I am too long in the business [to talk about whether it's over].

"We will really have to work again like hell. We are not in the next round. Why should I celebrate it? Let's talk about that after the second game and we will see if we talk about the same thing or not."

The Reds boss was also keen to express his concern over the retaliation Liverpool could face from the Manchester side in the second leg.

"We go to Manchester City and they want to strike back; they didn’t play badly, they only didn’t create the usual number of chances they do normally because we defended in a lot of moments outstandingly good."

"With the all things now I could say that are really positive I will make them even more angry. If I answer your questions the way you want me to, then Pep only has to put the newspapers in the dressing room and say 'that is what Klopp said' and then go."