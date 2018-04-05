Juventus Handed Huge Injury Boost Ahead of Crucial Serie A Clash With Benevento This Weekend

Federico Bernardeschi should be fit to make his first Juventus appearance in two months against Benevento on Saturday.

The forward has been sidelined since February due to a knee injury he sustained in the derby victory over Torino, but could be available for selection to take on Serie A's basement dwellers this weekend.

Tuttomercatoweb (h/t Football Italia) made the claim ahead of the weekend contest, but admitted that Bernardeschi would not be fit enough to start the clash and would more likely feature from the substitutes' bench for Max Allegri's league leaders.

Bernardeschi has missed the past nine matches for I Bianconeri after the problem he suffered in the 1-0 victory over Torino at the Allianz Stadium - the 24-year-old being forced out of the fray with 15 minutes of the match remaining.

The Italian international has been an integral member of Allegri's squad this season, with five goals and seven assists chalked up in 26 games since his £36m switch from fellow Italian top flight outfit Fiorentina last July.

The versatile attacker - who can play on either wing or as a secondary striker - will give Allegri options to chop and change his team if needed this weekend.

One player they will have to try and secure victory without will be veteran defender Andrea Barzagli. The 36-year-old centre back picked up an abdominal muscle injury in the 3-0 midweek loss to Real Madrid and will sit out the game.

Barzagli had played the full 90 minutes in the Champions League defeat to holders Los Blancos, but will play no part in the visit of Benevento due to the problem he picked up.

Allegri could turn to the fit again Benedikt Howedes in Barzagli's absence after he recovered from his own long term injury problems to take up a spot on the bench against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

