Roy Keane's Reaction to Liverpool Win Over City Leaves Reds Fans Oddly Disturbed

Roy Keane heaped praise on Liverpool following their stunning performance over Manchester City in a major U-turn following his remarks that Jurgen Klopp's side were 'going nowhere fast' in the earlier stages of their European campaign.

The former Manchester United captain is widely known as a pundit from whom it is hard to draw kind words, but the 46-year-old had a change in outlook on Wednesday evening when he lauded the Anfield outfit following their dismantling of Pep Guardiola's men to the tune of 3-0.

After growing accustomed to Keane's lack of praise in his pundit role with ITV, Liverpool supporters were stunned to hear the Irishman laud their team instead of being one of their harshest critics.

Speaking on ITV's Champions League Highlights show, Keane said: "Great team performance from Liverpool.

"We've seen it previously that Liverpool have players that can hurt Manchester City on the counter-attack and they got heavily punished tonight.

"Liverpool, from a team performance, were outstanding. I thought the three players in midfield were outstanding as well.

"I thought [James] Milner, [Jordan] Henderson, [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain gave them that foundation to go on and win the game and I bet you Liverpool can't believe their luck to be 3-0 up.

"Okay, it will be a tough second leg, but Liverpool will still fancy themselves to get an away goal and then the tie will be over."

Keane, however, kept his damning assessment of the game to those in the light blue of Manchester City as he added: “There has been a lot of hype about this Manchester City team, talk about them being a great team.





“It was a reality check for this team tonight, they have a lot to do yet before they want to be regarded as a great team. They will be shell-shocked. There is no way they would have visualised being 3-0 down after the first leg tonight."





