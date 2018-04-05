Swansea in Talks to Extend Manager Carlos Carvalhal's Contract at the Liberty Stadium

Swansea have supposedly opened talks with manager Carlos Carvalhal about extending his contract with the club.

The Portuguese has been a hit in Wales since taking over from Paul Clement in December, guiding the club to 15th in the Premier League table, three points clear of the drop after being rock bottom.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Swans were in disarray under Clement, and eyebrows were certainly raised when club officials appointed Carvalhal as his replacement, especially after leaving struggling Sheffield Wednesday by mutual consent just four days prior.

But the 52-year-old has been a breath of fresh air, and has even earned the respect and affection of neutrals for his refreshing use of metaphors and analogies.

As reported by Sky Sports, Swansea want to make sure Carvalhal stays on board with the club for next season, and have opened 'informal' talks with him.

BREAKING: Swansea in informal talks with manager Carlos Carvalhal about extending his contract beyond end of season, according to Sky sources. #SSN pic.twitter.com/k8WsTP35DK — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 5, 2018

The Welsh club are not yet mathematically safe, which does make the news somewhat surprising - if they still end up going down, it'll be interesting to see if the powers that be still want Carvalhal in charge.

Swansea face struggling West Brom at the weekend and will be eyeing all three points to pull further away from trouble, and then they have a string of tough fixtures in Everton, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Sitting on 31 points, it is likely that two more wins will be enough for the Liberty outfit to survive, so the games against the Baggies and the Toffees in particular will be crucial.

