Veteran Goalkeeper Set to Overlook Liverpool Interest in Favour of Move to MLS

Spain's legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas is set to snub interest from Liverpool in the summer to move stateside and linkup with Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire.





The 36-year-old left lifelong club Real Madrid in 2015 to join Porto, where his current contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season - leaving him on course to become a free agent in time for the summer transfer window.

Liverpool were said to be interested in luring Casillas - who made history last week by becoming just the second Spanish player to reach 1000 games as a professional - to Anfield in a bid to rectify their goalkeeping ranks which has seen Simon Mignolet all but left in the cold and Loris Karius requiring another highly skilled competitor next season.





However, according to Migrantesdelbalon.com, the stopper is gearing up for a move to the United States as he is eager to link up with Chicago Fire boss Veljko Paunović - with the deal set to be finalised in July, should all go ahead as planned.

No conseguimos un resultado positivo el pasado lunes, pero seguimos vivos. Dependemos de nosotros para ganar la liga y todos juntos tenemos que hacerlo. #SomosPorto ahora más que nunca 💪🏼💙 #6partidos6finales 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/AuvcTpqYKZ — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) April 4, 2018

Casillas and his family are said to have already made up their minds over the move to Chicago after discounting other destinations such as Qatar and China.





Although there are a number of protesters surrounding the move as some believe it is unnecessary to utilise a place in the club's international player quota for a goalkeeper.





Meanwhile the 36-year-old still has an important role to play in Porto's domestic campaign as the club are currently placed second in the league with just one point separating them from rivals Benfica, with eight games remaining to secure their first league title since season 2012/13.