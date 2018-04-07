Arsene Wenger 'Confident' of Tying Aaron Ramsey's Long-Term Future to Arsenal Amid Speculation

Arsene Wenger is 'confident' the club's latest star with a winding-down contract Aaron Ramsey will turn his back on rival propositions and commit his future to Arsenal.

The 27-year-old has shone in a largely disappointing season for the Gunners having emerged as a key playmaker and an integral member of the side's group of leaders.

Ramsey took his season's tally to nine goals and 10 assists on Thursday following a spectacular showing in the win over CSKA Moscow in the Europa League.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

With his deal at the Emirates coming to an end at the conclusion of next season, the north London club are growing increasingly concerned that a lack of Champions League football could force his hand into running his contract down to the last day.

Nevertheless, despite talks having taken place Wenger remains upbeat over the situation as he remains convinced that Ramsey is set to become an 'important player in the future for the club'.

There are suggestions that the Welshman could be set to follow Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alexis Sanchez out of the door, with the likes of Manchester United, Juventus and Chelsea all said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

Give Aaron Ramsey whatever he wants: a six-figure contract; the club’s captaincy; an animal conservation centre built at the Emirates. Anything he wants. He must stay at Arsenal for the long-term. — 1886 (@1886_blog) April 5, 2018

However, a confident Wenger is not concerned about losing another one of his star players as he said, via the Guardian: “We are communicating. I am confident. And it’s not end of his contract, he has one and a half years to go.

“On my side that is clear, but you always have to find an agreement. We want him to stay because he’s one of the guys who has been here a long time and he will be an important player in the future of the club.

"We do not want to have to convince players to stay. We want players to be happy to play for the club, who want to play the way we want to play football with the values we think are important for us and for the right amount of money we want to pay them. All the three have to be together."

Whilst Ramsey impressed in Arsenal's quarter-final tie on Thursday having scored a stunning volley, his career has been blighted by injuries. But Wenger is confident that they are now a thing of the past.

He added: “He’s stronger, he has always been very fit.

“Sometimes it is to get to the core of the problem when you have recurrence of an injury. It is a little like an engine. Human bodies are a bit like Formula One. We have to find out where it matters and what we have to change. Sometimes [it is] one movement that you have to change and it takes time.”