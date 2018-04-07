PHOTO: Paul Pogba Responds to Pep Guardiola's January Transfer Claims in Typically Pogba Fashion

Pep Guardiola definitely stoked the fires ahead of the Manchester derby with his comments about a possible January swoop for Paul Pogba.

The Manchester City boss mentioned that the United midfield star had been offered to the Premier League leaders by super agent Mino Raiola in the winter window - claims that Raiola has since denied emphatically.

And it would appear that Pogba was just as surprised as anyone else who follows football when he tweeted about Guardiola's answer to one journalist's question in typical Pogba fashion.

The one-time world record transfer fee holder posted an image of him cupping his ear with the simple caption: "say what?"

Guardiola had claimed that the France international and former United teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan had been offered to City for transfer, as reports at the time continued to circulate that all was not well between Pogba and Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

It's certainly an extraordinary rumour to make up - which makes us think there may have been a smidgen of truth to it - but Raiola has disputed Guardiola over his two clients.

Guardiola doesn't say things recklessly. He's as calculated as Mourinho in that regard. He will have known full well how that revelation would have been received by Mourinho/United. It also creates all manner of issues and questions around Pogba — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) April 6, 2018

The representative didn't hold back as he said: “Pep Guardiola, the coach, is fantastic. As a person he’s an absolute zero. He’s a coward, a dog.”

It sounds like there's no love lost between the pair and, if nothing else, it adds more gasoline to the fire ahead of what promises to be a tantalising derby clash on Saturday evening.

