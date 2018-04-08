Pep Guardiola Praises Man Utd's 'World Class' Romelu Lukaku After Dramatic 3-2 Derby Defeat

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku after his side's dramatic 3-2 defeat to the Red Devils on Saturday.

City took the lead thanks to goals from Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan but Paul Pogba's brace brought United level before Chris Smalling volleyed home to spoil Guardiola and City's hopes of securing the Premier League title.

Lukaku didn't get on the scoresheet but Guardiola revealed himself to be a fan of the Belgium international after the game, hailing Lukaku as "world class".

Michael Regan/GettyImages

He said, as quoted by Manchester Evening News: “He’s 24 and has 100 goals in the Premier League. So that’s not bad, first of all. Second, in the long balls we know the duels. He’s fast and strong.

“I saw him when he played for Everton with my friend Ronald Koeman - he punished us here in the Etihad Stadium and he punished us in Goodison Park.

“He’s fast, going to the channels, he helps to keep the ball and helps to make the movement for the other guys. He’s top. He’s a world class player.”

Lukaku has come in for criticism in some parts but has still scored 15 Premier League goals this season, recently netting his 100th in the competition.





When asked whether Lukaku could adapt to his style of play, Guardiola responded: “All the good players adapt to all the styles in the world, not just mine. No, no, no. I would not say that (he could not adapt.)

“I would never say that Lukaku is not able to play with me or all the managers in the world. He’s a top class player.”