Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Hints at Prolonging His Stay at the Emirates Stadium Beyond This Season

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has hinted that he may stay with the club next season, despite heavy criticism from the media and fans.

Wenger is contracted to the club until the end of next season, however, with Arsenal struggling in sixth place in the Premier League table, his contract situation is to be reviewed at the end of the campaign. Should the Gunners fail to qualify for the Champions League, it has been previously reported that Wenger's contract will be terminated.

Nevertheless, the French tactician has already outlined some minor plans for next season after Sunday's 3-2 defeat of Southampton. When asked if he is pleased with his attacking options looking forward to next year, Wenger replied, as quoted by the the Mirror: “I believe we have a good side.

"There is no need to buy players in that level because of course we also have young and promising strikers but we will see that at the end of the season.”

The most recent reports, however, claim that Wenger will be leaving the Emirates - even if the Gunners manage to qualify for the Champions League via Europa League success.

Is Arsene Wenger in your top three Premier League managers of all-time? pic.twitter.com/9FplsFgetW — bet365 (@bet365) April 8, 2018

"Arsenal need to win [the Europa League]. Atlético Madrid are the other big fish left in it," Sam Wallace told the Telegraph's Total Football podcast.

"It would be a good way for [Wenger] to go out. I think the chances are he will leave this summer, and what a way to go winning a European trophy. It’s the one thing [Wenger] hasn’t done at Arsenal."