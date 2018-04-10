Sean Dyche Admits Surprise at Burnley's Form This Season After Rise to 7th in Premier League

Burnley have just about surprised everyone this season; and even the man at the helm has been left in awe.

Sean Dyche, the orchestrator of the Clarets' success this season, insists he was expecting his side to improve on their 16th-placed finish from last term, but he was in no way prepared for such a remarkable achievement.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Burnley look to have seventh place wrapped up, with six games to go, having opened a six-point gap above Leicester City. If they maintain this position, they will be playing in the Europa League next season, something Dyche claims he did not see coming.

"No," he told the Lancashire Telegraph when asked if he envisaged the club qualifying for a European spot at the beginning of the campaign.

"I thought with the style we play we could still be effective, and I'm pleased we have been. But sometimes it's not about you, you might be doing well, but others out there are doing better.

Burnley have a real chance of European football next season.



Sean Dyche - manager of the season?#MOTD pic.twitter.com/4XKsqgECpO — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 7, 2018

"But I looked at them in pre-season and thought we were stronger, and we can move forward. I think the style, the mentality keeps improving, signings...trying to just lift that a little bit and add more quality, and I think that's been on show."

Following Burnley's 2-1 win over Watford on Saturday, the manager said his players have put themselves in a position to dream of Europe.

"There's a lot of games to go," he told Sky Sports. "The lads have given themselves a fine chance of that sort of thinking, and the feeling in the group and the mentality between the fans and the players and long may that continue."