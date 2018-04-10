Warning, don't try this at home! Argentine reporter Manuel Sanchez learned this lesson the hard way, breaking his leg when trying to replicate Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational bicycle kick goal.

Sanchez fell awkwardly during his attempt (see below), and clearly demonstrated that he remains best suited to a career in journalism.

Sanchez, who works for Argentine news outlet Canal Doce, appears to ensure his safety by laying down a crash mat to cushion his fall; however, the only use it ends up serving was as a bed to later receive treatment.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning bicycle kick goal against Juventus, he became the first player to score in 10 consecutive UEFA Champions League games and remains the competitions all time top goal scorer with 119 goals.

Ronaldo will be looking to add to this record on Wednesday night as Real Madrid host Juventus, with the tie all but settled following Real's 3-0 victory in Turin last week.