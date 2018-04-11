Fernando Torres Calls Atletico Madrid 'Home' & Reveals Ambition to Continue Storied Career

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres believes the club will always be his home after recently announcing he will leave the La Liga side at the end of the season.

Torres has professed his fondness for the La Liga outfit, stating that the club will always be a home for him. Whilst he may not depart with as much fanfare this time around, he will surely be missed.

The former World Cup winner was once an icon at the Vicente Calderon, but the striker has had mixed fortunes since his return. Having never quite recaptured the form he enjoyed at Liverpool, and now at the age of 34, it seems Torres’ time at Atletico is at an end.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

It promises to be an emotional farewell for the Spaniard, who spoke out on the matter at a recent promotional event, as quoted by Goal.

He said: “When I joined Atletico I was 10-years-old and it's my house. I was lucky to debut, to play, to score goals...it's always been my home. I can have many houses, but only one home.

"I've been part of an Atletico side that is always able to fight for titles and it'll always be my home. It has been for my whole life.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

“This is my last season at the club – it was not an easy decision, but under the circumstances, it's maybe for the best.”

It seems Torres isn’t quite ready to hang up his boots yet though, as he finished by saying: “I want to continue playing somewhere else. I feel good.”

With the kind of European pedigree that has seen him lift the Champions League and Europa League once each, and the UEFA European Championship twice, Torres is sure to find suitors elsewhere. Perhaps even a return to the Premier League could be on the cards.

Until then, Torres can enjoy a final campaign where Atletico are on course to finish above bitter rivals Real Madrid, not a bad parting gift.