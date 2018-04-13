Atalanta vs Inter Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Inter travel to Bergamo on Saturday as they face off against ninth placed Atalanta in their bid to re-take their place in the Serie A top four, as Lazio prepare to host Roma in the Rome derby.
A win at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia will guarantee Inter's return to the Champions League qualification places, with the potential for I Nerazzurri to even go third, should Roma manage a victory against I Biancocelesti.
Atalanta come into the fixture off the back of a mixed run of form, picking up seven points from their last five games, with their previous match ending in a 1-1 draw against relegation candidates SPAL.
Classic Encounter
When Inter and Atalanta met at the San Siro in the 2016/17 season it was certainly a memorable affair for both sides, with the Bergamo outfit ending up on the wrong side of a 7-1 thrashing.
A first half Mauro Icardi hat trick and a quick-fire double from Ever Banega saw Atalanta put to the sword and, despite a 42nd minute goal from Remo Freuler, Gian Piero Gasperini's men were well and truly out of the match at half time.
The second half saw Roberto Gagliardini get his name on the score sheet before Banega completed a hat trick of his own to seal Atalanta's misery at San Siro.
Key Battle
Etrit Berisha vs Mauro Icardi
The onus will be on Atalanta shot stopper Etrit Berisha to keep out Inter's mercurial hitman, Mauro Icardi, on Saturday. The Argentine striker currently has 24 league goals to his name this season, with I Nerazzurri captain trailing only Ciro Immobile in the race for the Serie A golden boot.
Berisha has been a great acquisition for La Dea since returning from his loan spell with Lazio, helping his side keep nine clean sheets in the highly competitive Italian league.
Earlier in the season, an Icardi double helped I Nerazzurri to a 2-0 victory over Atalanta at San Siro, and many will be hoping for a repeat performance on Saturday.
Team News
Prediction