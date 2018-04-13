Betting Company Fined £84,000 Over Infamous Wayne Shaw 'Piegate' Incident

By 90Min
April 13, 2018

Sun Bets have been fined £84,000 by the Gambling Commission for their part in the Wayne Shaw 'Piegate' incident. BBC Sport report that Tabcorp UK, trading as Sun Bets, were found to have not done enough to manage the risk associated with 'novelty' bets. 

The investigation also found that the company allowed over 100 self-excluded customers to duplicate accounts and bet. As well as being fined, their gambling license is being reviewed.

Last season, Sutton United's Wayne Shaw enjoyed a pie on the touchline as Sutton lost to Arsenal 2-0 in the FA Cup. It was later revealed that Sun Bets were offering 8/1 on that exact occurrence - with Shaw later charged with intentionally influencing a football betting market, a breach of FA Rule E5(a)

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

While it may have all seemed fun and games, it wasn't taken lightly by the Gambling Commision.

The commission's programme director, Richard Watson stated: “Vulnerable customers were able to gamble with Tabcorp UK, despite choosing to self-exclude. This is not acceptable. Gambling firms must ensure the systems they have in place are protecting their customers effectively.”

Richard continued: "Novelty betting markets, such as the market Tabcorp UK offered on last year’s FA Cup tie between Sutton United and Arsenal, may seem like a bit of fun but the consequences were serious – with the potential to encourage someone to commit a criminal act or breach a sports governing body’s rules.”

